Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sketch Revealed

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a new six-seater crossover from the company, that is based on the Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki are all set to launch the XL6 in India on the 21 August.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold at the NEXA showrooms, unlike the Ertiga that is sold at Maruti’s Arena dealerships. The Ertiga is currently offered with two diesel engine options- the 1.3-litre DDiS200 that makes 90 hp and the 1.5-litre DDiS225 that produces 95 hp, but the XL6 might not be offered with a diesel engine. The XL6 will get the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, mated to a five-speed gearbox producing 105 hp and 138 Nm of peak torque, that is seen on the Ciaz and the Ertiga. There might be an addition of introducing the same engine with a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which is also offered on the Ciaz and the Ertiga.

The XL6 will be a six-seater compared to the Ertiga that is a seven-seater. The middle row of the car will feature two captain seats instead of the bench seat found in the Ertiga. The beige cabin that features in the Ertiga will be replaced with an all-black finish for the XL6. Interior space of the XL6 is expected to be almost similar to the Ertiga. The XL6 will also feature more premium upholstery than the Ertiga to differentiate the two.

The XL6 will get all the standard safety equipment such as ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and seatbelt reminders for the driver as well as the co-driver. The higher variants might get a few more premium features. The car is expected to get Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit on a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that comes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Top-end variants will likely get automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control and automatic climate control.

Story: Azaman Chothia