Maruti Suzuki XL6 Celebrates First Anniversary

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched a year ago and has helped the manufacturers attain a 51% market share in the MPV segment.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was the first six-seater under the Nexa brand. Today marks one year since the MPV was launched in the Indian market and Maruti Suzuki are proud to announce that this MPV has helped them attain a 51% market share in the segment with over 25,000 units of the car sold in a year.

The XL6 is retailed at over 370 Nexa showrooms across the country, and is a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is now offered with a choice of six variants, including two automatic trims and four manual trims all equipped with a BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine. This engine puts out 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Driving the Nexa values of global experience, innovation and excitement, the first-anniversary of XL6 showcases our commitment to bring technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Automatic transmission, Connected SmartPlay Infotainment system, etc. to our customers. There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience.”

He added, “Its bold upright stance coupled with sophisticated and ergonomic interiors has helped Maruti Suzuki enjoy a leadership position in the MPV segment with over 50% market share. We are thankful for the immense faith placed in the brand XL6 by our trusted consumers to make it a success.”