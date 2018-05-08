Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza To Receive Updates Soon



Maruti Suzuki are going to give their popular compact crossover, the Vitara Brezza, a few minor updates to keep the car prominent in the market place.

The updated Brezza is set to receive a host of safety and a few styling changes to keep the car relevant in the highly competitive compact crossover market. The competition, too, are gearing up to make tweaks to their existing models, apart from others considering this space. The Vitara Brezza has been tremendously successful since its introduction, and the update will see ABS and dual front airbags offered as standard across the range.

The car will receive a few cosmetic tweaks to the front grille, with a few chrome embellishments along the front and rear, and a new shade of paint, with the interior also set to receive updates. Mechanically the car will remain unchanged with the 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel motor producing 90 PS and 200 Nm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. There is also scope for an AMT version (Update: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT launched).