Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition Launched



For an additional cost of Rs 29,990, you can convert your Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza into a Sports Limited Edition model with new body graphics, wheel arch highlights, leather steering cover, dual colour door sill-guards and a chrome garnish to name a few.



Maruti Suzuki are helping new and even existing Vitara Brezza owners to add some zing to their cars with the new Sports Limited Edition. The limited edition pack offers a list of accessory which can be seen on these pictures. At an additional price of Rs 29,990 customers can now convert their Vitara Brezza into a Sports Limited edition model. Customers can choose from a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion, among others. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid Launch)



In a short span of three years, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has become one of the most sought after compact SUVs available in India currently. In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1,57,000 units of the Vitara Brezza, leading the segment with a market share of over 44 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is only available in a diesel variant and comes powered by a 1,248-cc four-cylinder engine which makes 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV is available in manual and automatic transmissions and is priced between Rs 7.60 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours – a first in its segment, which met with immediate acceptance with customers. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 4.35 lakh units of Vitara Brezza cumulatively since launch. In 2018, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza Auto Gear Shift (AGS) version, which has become very popular in metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.