Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets A Production Boost

Maruti Suzuki have announced that they will boost production of the Vitara Brezza so as to reduce waiting periods for customers. The Vitara Brezza has been a favourite for buyers of the Maruti Suzuki brand in recent times.

Production numbers have increased by 10 per cent to 94,000 units between the months of April-Oct 2018 when compared to the numbers of last year. The car’s top variants, Z and Z+, have been making up 61 per cent of sales for the Vitara Brezza. Last year the Brezza sold 1.48 lakh units and this year Maruti Suzuki have reached two-thirds of that figure within half the time, but due to the high demand waiting periods have been long. Hence, increasing production numbers is the next step the company has taken, which would lower waiting periods and continue to prove Maruti’s legendary customer care in the India automobile industry.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1,248-cc four-cylinder engine with 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The car is available in manual and automatic transmissions and is priced between Rs 7.3 lakh and Rs 10.3 lakh ex-showroom.

Speaking on the announcement R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “The high demand for our popular models such as the Vitara Brezza is a testimony of our best in class technology, design, and customer experience. With the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operational at its full capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually in Gujarat, we are able to increase the output. We are confident that with the reduced waiting period, we will be able to enhance the car buying and ownership experience of our customers.”

Story: Zal Cursetji