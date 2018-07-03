Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units in Sales

Maruti Suzuki’s sells more than 3 lakh units of their only compact-SUV on offer in just over two years.

It is celebration time for Maruti Suzuki India Limited as their highly-capable SUV, the Vitara Brezza, recently crossed 3 lakh units in sales, reasserting the compact-SUV’s dominance in its segment. The Vitara Brezza was launched in March 2016 and it came across as an incredible value-for-money option for discerning customers. With over 3 lakh units sold, the Vitara Brezza has proven that Maruti Suzuki are well aware of the demands and needs of their customers and that the company is dedicated to bringing excellent products like the Brezza to the table to keep the customer’s attention. Maruti also updated the Brezza recently and introduced the AGS or Auto Gear Shift version, giving potential customers more options to choose from.

On this occasion, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, commented, “Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product, which created disruption in the SUV market. With its sporty and glamourous traits, Vitara Brezza continues to be the most loved SUV despite several new entrants into the segment. The contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56%. This is a testimony to the fact that customers appreciated the refreshed design and innovative features in Vitara Brezza. The Auto Gear Shift has enticed the aspiration of ever evolving customers. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car.”