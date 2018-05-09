Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT Priced At Rs 8.54 lakh



The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also gets styling updates, all-black interiors and new Autumn Orange exterior colour option along with the convenience of AMT also known as Auto Gear Shift (AGS). We had reported about the launch of the AMT version earlier this week. With the growing congestion on city roads, Indian car buyers have been demanding an automatic or AMT option for ease of driving. And after two years of its launch, Maruti Suzuki have finally introduced the AMT option on the Vitara Brezza.

The compact SUV now gets chrome highlights on the front grille and boot lid, and runs on a new set of alloy wheels. As before, the Vitara Brezza is only offer with a diesel engine option, the 1.3-litre DDiS that produces 90 PS and 200 Nm. The AGS version is available in VDi, ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual-tone variants, price between Rs 8.54 lakh to 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

There are plenty of body colours to chose from including the new dual tone – Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof, the Autumn Orange with standard roof, the Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof, Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof , Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Premium Silver, Blazing Red, and Fiery Yellow.

Speaking about the Vitara Brezza AGS, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for India’s SUV market. We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience. AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India’s number one SUV to become even more attractive.”