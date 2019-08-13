Maruti Suzuki True Value Achieves New Milestone

Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned sales channel, True Value, has reached a milestone of 250 outlets in two years.

Today marks the completion of two years of operation for Maruti Suzuki’s True Value outlets. They have expanded to 250 outlets in 151 cities over the last two years. True Value has sold over eight lakh units with the Alto, Swift and WagonR being the most popular models. The target audience at the True Value outlets is between the age group of 25 and 45 years.

True Value outlets offer intelligent digital interfaces that are used to evaluate and certify the cars. The information generated from these processes is documented and helps the customer to transparently know about the car in detail. True Value also has an online store and a mobile app where interested buyers can shortlist vehicles and then visit the outlets to properly check the car and make a hassle-free purchase decision.

There are over 376 quality checkpoints for True Value assessment and the main areas include engine, suspension, brakes, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control, to cover car’s complete health and reduce the chance of error during evaluation. After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is digitally certified at True Value. If the car meets the necessary parameters, it is branded as a “True Value Certified” car. A “True Value Certified” car comes with a warranty of up to one year as well as three free services.

Thanking customers for their trust, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “At True Value, our focus is to offer a reliable, professional and hassle-free pre-owned car buying experience to customers. Aligning with market trends, the new True Value outlets offer a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience. True Value boasts of independent pre-owned showrooms, based on digital technology for utmost customer convenience and satisfaction.”

“From a customer car-buying cycle, True Value emerges as one of the first touch-points. Hence, we aim at offering transparency, quality and reliability through pre-owned Maruti Suzuki cars which are carefully selected, checked and refurbished before they reach the customers. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support and belief in our brand offering.” he added.

Story: Azaman Chothia