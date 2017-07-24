Maruti Suzuki To Offer Top-spec Baleno CVT

Maruti Suzuki have announced the introduction of an automatic variant in the top trim – Alpha – of the popular Baleno hatchback.

Since the launch of the Baleno in 2015, the Baleno has grown into becoming an immensely popular vehicle among the masses. Maruti Suzuki were previously offering the car with the option of a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic in the ‘Delta’ and ‘Zeta’ variants. Now, they have added the same transmission to the to the top-spec Alpha variant. The Alpha variant sees the addition of high-end features such as Smartphone Linkage Display Audio that works with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/55 rubber. The new Baleno Alpha CVT is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Sahej Patheja