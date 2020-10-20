Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition 2020 Launched in India

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition 2020 offers additional dose of styling on the exterior and interior of the car, at a marginal cost.



Targeting the festive season, India’s leading car-maker has introduced the Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition 2020 with a dash extra oomph.

Price: New Swift buyers can convert the hatchback in to a Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition 2020 by paying an additional Rs 24,990 for a host of special edition accessories. In fact, you can convert any variant of the new Swift in to a Limited-Edition model at the dealership, during the time of purchase. The entry-level Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-of-the-line ZXi+ variant costs Rs 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Accessories: This official upgrade kit includes a black body kit, a spoiler on the roof, lip spoilers on the front and rear bumpers, sporty body moulding on the doors, door visors, black garnish on various parts such as the front grille, tail-lamps and on the fog-lamp housing. It sure looks ready for the race but, as you might have guessed, doesn’t really bump up the hp or outright performance. The cabin also complements the sporty exterior theme of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition 2020. Obviously, it retains the round dials and the flat bottom steering wheel, but now it also gets sporty seat covers to complete the look.

Speaking on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director – Marketing and Sales,

Maruti Suzuki said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a preferred choice amongst the

youth for over a decade now for being a sporty, stylish and fun to drive car. Since launch, with its

disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio

and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over the three generations Swift has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty and young way.”

Three-time winner of the prestigious ICOTY (Indian Car of the Year), Maruti Suzuki Swift has be one of the most popular hatchbacks of our country. Launched about 15 years ago, there are over 23 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift plying on the roads, further endorsing the car’s popularity.

