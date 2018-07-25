Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recall Announced

1,279 units of the new Swift and Dzire have been identified by Maruti Suzuki as possibly having a fault with the airbag actuation system. According to the company, 566 units of the Swift and 713 units of the Dzire, manufactured between 7 May and 5 July, may be affected. Customers who have bought the new 2018 Swift or Dzire can visit the official company website and check with their chassis number if their vehicle belongs to the affected batch. Maruti Suzuki dealers have also started reaching out to customers of these vehicles, requesting them to come in for inspection and replacement of the faulty components free of cost.

