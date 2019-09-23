Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Set for India Launch

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest mini-SUV from the manufacturer that is set to launch on 30 September 2019.

In a new teaser video, Maruti Suzuki have revealed a sketch of the upcoming S-Presso, their soon-to-be-launched compact car which is based on the Future S Concept shown by the company during the Auto Expo 2018. Going by the video, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso remains true to the concept car and follows SUV-inspired design. Maruti Suzuki prefers to call it a mini-SUV and say that the name of the car has been inspired from the coffee drink, Espresso. It surely will cater to the active and energetic youth of today.

Seeing the success of the Renault Kwid, which is another compact car with SUV-like design, Maruti Suzuki have decided to launch the S-Presso in the same segment hoping to disrupt the other entry-level offerings. Powering the new S-Presso will be a BS-VI ready, K10B, 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 68 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm. The engine will come paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT.

Some leaked brochures suggest that the S-Presso will be offered in nine variants that include STD (O), LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi +, VXi AGS, VXi (O) AGS and the VXi+ AGS. The top-end VXi variants could feature body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, steering-mounted audio controls, a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with voice recognition and a 12-volt accessory socket.

The S-Presso will get small 13-inch wheels on the lower variants, while higher grades will comes with 14-inch wheels. Safety features on the car include ABS, driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders and a speed alert system as standard. We sure hope Maruti Suzuki also brings the option of having more airbags at least in the top-end variant.

C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle. The Mini SUV S-Presso is testimony of Maruti Suzuki’s journey to deliver designs, technology and experiences that are ahead of their time, taking consumers on a drive into the future.”

We expect to see the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso priced between the 4-6 lakh range.

Story: Azaman Chothia