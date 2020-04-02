Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Coming Soon

Maruti Suzuki have teased the arrival of the S-Cross petrol 1.5 SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) on the Nexa website.

Get ready to welcome an updated petrol-engined Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The S-Cross petrol will be powered by the same BS6-compliant, 1.5-litre K15 mild-hybrid petrol engine that does duty in the new Ciaz. In the S-Cross we expect it to produce 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic.

In the features department, the car will offer most of the features offered by the new Ciaz including safety and infotainment; retaining its trim levels and equipment as earlier, we imagine. While the new S-Cross is unlikely to get a complete makeover at the moment, we may expect some cosmetic changes. As for the price, we expect the S-Cross petrol to cost in the range of Rs 10-12 lakh. We will bring you more updates closer to the launch.

Story: Joshua Varghese