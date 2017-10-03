Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift Launched

The updated version of the S-Cross has been launched from Rs 8.49 lakh, and will only be offered with the 1.3-litre DDiS200 motor. The 1.6-litre DDiS320 version has been discontinued.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated version of their popular crossover, the S-Cross, from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new S-Cross comes with new exterior styling with equipment upgrades inside. Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. Maruti Suzuki have equipped the facelifted S-Cross with their trusty DDiS200 motor, which is essentially the 1.3-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 90 PS and 200 Nm, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The car will be available with just the DDiS200 engine as the DDiS320, that is, the 1.6-litre turbo-diesel motor has been discontinued. Maruti have also added their smartHybrid system in the new S-Cross, which the company claims, will aid fuel-efficiency.

The new S-Cross will be available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The Sigma variant is priced at 8.49 lakh, whereas the top-of-the-line Alpha variant will cost Rs 11.29 lakh, all ex-showroom. We recently drove the car in Udaipur. Here is the first drive report.