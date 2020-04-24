Maruti-Suzuki Might Be The First To Resume Operations

Maruti-Suzuki have been given permission to resume operations on a single shift basis in Manesar. However, there are a lot of cruxes that play important roles here.

Operations may start as far as major safety measures are in place not just for employees of the plant but also for supplies from vendors. Access to these supplies also play a major role. Availability of labour, however, has not been an issue, yet Maruti-Suzuki are assessing the situation to see whether the company can continue production in a sustainable manner.

The central government has already issued guidelines to restart economic and industrial production, however, auto-manufacturers are still awaiting the go-ahead from state governments. Though labourers are keen to get back to work as is the country’s economy, safety remains to be the first protocol and rightly so. We shall keep you posted on the happenings here, stay tuned, stay home, and stay safe.