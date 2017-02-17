Maruti Suzuki Launch Ertiga Limited Edition

Will the launch of the Limited Edition strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s position in its segment?

Since its launch in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has sold a decent three lakh units to date. The limited edition seems to be targeting even higher sales in the current year.

The latest avatar gets a tasteful interior touch-up and some subtle highlights in the exterior design. The changes include a completely new body colour, alloy wheels, white ambient lighting, wood-finish interior, better seat covers and a plush interior. The diesel engine still retains the same VVT (Variable Valve Timing) and SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) features.

R S Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga is a complete MPV package which offers space, versatility, technology and convenience. The all-new features of Ertiga Limited Edition highlight the company’s focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight. Customers have always loved the Ertiga for its elegant style, contemporary looks and flexibility. This Limited Edition will further strengthen brand Ertiga.”

The limited edition will be available only in the VXi and VDi variants, priced at Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. They are available only in three colours: Exquisite Maroon, Silky Silver and Superior White.