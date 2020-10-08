Maruti Suzuki Jimny Trial Assembly In India

The first production trial in India of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been carried out, reinforcing the idea of India being a major if not only production plant for the mini-SUV.

The Indo-Japanese auto manufacturer have assembled one of the much-loved vehicles at their Gurgaon facility as a trial production unit. The method was an assembly of imported parts, but, Maruti-Suzuki does seem to be looking at sourcing or manufacturing parts from local vendors. There isn’t much word on when we could expect a launch of the Maruti-Suzuki Jimny, but, considering the delays due to the on-going pandemic, a 2022 launch would seem feasible.

We can expect the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to run the petrol 1.5-litre motor seen in other markets, however, there isn’t any word on the said topic as yet. Hence, we shall leave the speculation for when we have better information. What we can expect is the vehicle to have a manual and an automatic option and four-wheel-drive. The Jimny was introduced into India decades ago, becoming a legendary vehicle with youngsters, motorsports, adventures, and even the armed forces. Though, in India, the Jimny was called the Maruti-Suzuki ‘Gypsy’.

In addition, the Maruti-Suzuki Jimny will in all possibility come to India with the choice of a five-door or the three-door variant we see the world receiving. We would love to see the new Jimny take on the cut-throat Indian market and will it be named the Jimny, or shall we see the return of a new Gypsy. Time will tell.