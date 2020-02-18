Maruti Suzuki Ignis BS VI launched in India

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis BS VI variant has been launched in the country today. The much-liked hatch promises a few upgrades over and above the standard emission norm compliance

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis BS VI now comes with a new rear-spoiler and roof-rails, and higher ground clearance. The new Ignis also gets a host of safety features along with the 1.2-litre engine that we see in the Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, albeit the new BS-VI compliant variant. Transmission choices are a five manual or an AGS automatic.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”

The car will be available in two new colour options, Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue, as well as three new dual-colour options. Pricing starts at Rs 4.89 lakh ex-showroom for the Sigma variant and tops out at Rs 7.19 lakh ex-showroom for the Alpha automatic. In between sit the Delta and Zeta. Only the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha have automatic gearboxes with the Sigma missing out. Pricing for the dual-toned versions are Rs 13,000 more than the others.

We looked for to seeing the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis BS VI, especially with the new work done to the car.