Maruti Suzuki Ignis 2019 Launched With New Features

The 2019 avatar of the small but potent Maruti Suzuki Ignis hatchback has been launched and it has a longer feature list. The biggest changes are in the safety department. Reverse parking assist, co-driver seatbelt reminder, and a high-speed alert system are now offered as standard across all variants. This adds to the list of features that were already in the old car like dual front airbags, and ABS with EBD. Its visual appeal has also received a boost with roof rails, but this addition is limited to the Zeta and the Alpha variants only.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis dropped its diesel option some time ago and is now powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol that produces 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Choices of transmission include a five-speed manual or an automated manual unit that Maruti Suzuki call AGS (Auto Gear Shift). The colours on offer are Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red as well as dual-tone options comprising Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black, and Uptown Red with Midnight Black.

Commenting on the launch, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, ‘Today, Ignis has changed the way customers look at the premium compact segment. Ignis has established itself as a complete package for those who seek the unconventional. Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants. To enhance the design of Ignis and give it a strong road presence, new roof rails are offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. We are confident that the updated version of Ignis will be even more attractive for the premium urban car user.’

The ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

Sigma – Rs 4.79 lakh

Delta – Rs 5.40 lakh

Delta AGS – Rs 5.87 lakh

Zeta – Rs 5.82 lakh

Zeta AGS – Rs 6.29 lakh

Alpha – Rs 6.67 lakh

Alpha AGS – Rs 7.14 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese