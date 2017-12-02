Maruti Suzuki Expand Celerio Family with CelerioX

Maruti Suzuki have introduced the tougher-looking CelerioX from Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Let’s take a look at what is being offered for the price.

Visually, the CelerioX is a contrast to its sibling. It is currently available in a signature Paprika Orange colour in addition to Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Torque Blue. The dual-tone paint scheme features a blacked-out treatment for the new visual elements like protective cladding, grille, fog-lamp garnish, and roof strips. The black B-pillar also adds to the car’s youthful appearance.

The all-black interior features white accents while the seats sport a dash of orange. The equipment list will have a driver airbag as standard, with a seat-belt reminder. Maruti Suzuki are also offering a passenger airbag and ABS as options across all variants.

Mechanically, the CelerioX does not come bearing any surprises. Maruti Suzuki have confirmed that they will offer AGS (Auto Gear Shift) as an option across all variants of the CelerioX.

Check out the prices of all the variants; ex-showroom, Delhi.

VXi (MT) – Rs 4.57 lakh

VXi (AMT) – Rs 5.00 lakh

VXi (O) (MT) – Rs 4.72 lakh

VXi (O) (AMT) – Rs 5.15 lakh

ZXi (MT) – Rs 4.82 lakh

ZXi (AMT) – Rs 5.25 lakh

ZXi (O) (MT) – Rs 5.31 lakh

ZXi (O) (AMT) – Rs 5.43 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese