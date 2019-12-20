Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sells Five Lakh Units.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has clocked sales of five lakh units in just eight years. With this, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as India’s best selling Urban MPV. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was refreshed in 2018 and you can read about it here

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a popular people’s carrier with three rows of seating and is also one of the most affordable ones available in our country currently.

Speaking about achieving this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Ertiga created a niche for itself as a 3-row comfortable MPV to become a runaway success. Its success helped us to strengthen market presence in the MPV segment. Ertiga is a market leader with 36 per cent market share amongst MPVs and its leadership continues with support from customers.”

Building on the success of the first-generation version, the company launched a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 2018. This comes with style updates, better interiors, and a new petrol engine and an array of safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors etc.

Another reason for the popularity of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is that it is the only MPV in our country which is available in three fuel options – petrol, diesel and segment-exclusive, factory-fitted CNG.

The first generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in seven years of its existence sold a 4.18 lakh units. While the second-generation version has crossed 1 lakh unit sales in just 13 months. Recently, Maruti Suzuki have introduced XL6 through their Nexa chain of showrooms which has helped the company get a larger share of the people’s carrier market. Currently, Maruti Suzuki claim to have over 50 per cent market share in the MPV segment, which is no small feat.