Maruti Suzuki Dzire the Number One Sedan in India

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire retains its position as the highest-selling sedan in India, a title it has held for over a decade now.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the choice of over two million Indian customers, making it the bestselling compact sedan in its segment. More than 1.2 lakh units of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire have been sold between April and November 2019, averaging it to around 15,000 units per month. Maruti Suzuki claim that the new Dzire became a hit since May 2017. It is currently priced from Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and features such as daytime running lights, precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels, rear air-vents and a SmartPlay infotainment system that is compatible with Android and iOS, all of which make the Dzire an irresistible package in its segment.

The Auto Gear Shift (AGS) automated transmission is available across six variants of the Dzire – three each in petrol and diesel. Nearly 13 per cent buyers have chosen automatic variants. The company also says that, interestingly, the compact sedan is a first car purchase for almost half of their customers. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also offers among the best fuel efficiency in its segment. The new Dzire is based on the new Heartect platform and brings a new design, more space and is equipped with more safety features, including ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner-equipped seat belts with load limiters, ISOFIX child-seat restraint system and dual front airbags.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70 per cent Dzire customers are predetermined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest selling car in this fiscal year.”

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review

Story: Azaman Chothia