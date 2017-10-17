Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sets Sales Record



Maruti Suzuki have achieved a fantastic feat of selling over 1 lakh units of the new Dzire in just over five months since the car has been on sale, making it the fastest selling car to reach the milestone.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in May 2017 and since then its been selling in large numbers to achieve this landmark sales figure. Maruti claim the main aspects about the car that attract buyers is the Dzires good looks and styling, along with the reliability that Maruti offer and a large service network and lastly the features offered by a car in this segment.

Speaking on the landmark feat, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India said: “Indeed, the Dzire has brought an unprecedented disruption in the automobile market. The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level – an authentic sedan designed for the young, aspirational and indulgence seeking Indian customer. Built afresh on the HEARTECT platform, the all-New Dzire continues to fulfil the growing aspirations of young and prosperous India. Committed to redefine the market, brand Dzire has not only expanded our share in the entry sedan segment but also expanded the industry size.”

Story: Sahej Patheja