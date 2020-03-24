Maruti Suzuki Dzire BS6 Launched in India

The upgraded Maruti Suzuki Dzire BS6 has been launched in India starting from Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Dzire has held the title for being the highest-selling sedan in India for over a decade now. Maruti Suzuki have now been upgraded the popular compact sedan to a BS VI-compliant petrol engine as well as made a few cosmetic changes. For now, there’s no word on whether there will be a diesel engine option but we will have to wait to find out. The front of the Dzire BS6 has slightly been updated with revised styling for a bolder look. It gets a single front grille and bold chrome accents on the lower bumper. It will also be available with a choice of two new colour options: Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.

The Dzire BS6 gets a next-gen K-series DualJet, Dual-VVT petrol engine that makes 90 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm, which is mated to either a manual or an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) automated transmission. The previous model made 83 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm, giving the new Dzire BS6 a bump up of seven hp. Maruti Suzuki claim that the new engine, with higher compression ratio, cooled EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system, and piston cooling jet, offers improved efficiency and reduced friction which leads to a fuel efficiency of 23.26 km/l in the manual and 24.12 km/l in automated variants.



Inside, the Dzire BS6 gets a new 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display. There is also new modern wooden finish on the doors and instrument panels with natural gloss finish. Dual-tone seats have also been added to increase the overall interior appeal of the car. The new 7.0-inch Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services to offer a connected experience. In addition to music, the user can surf news feeds, get the latest weather updates, and use the navigation system with live traffic updates.

Introducing the Dzire BS6 Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next generation K-series engine with segment-first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a Company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. The 2020 Dzire will help us to continue with our brand promise to offer products with state-of-the-art design and advanced technology to delight our customers. The introduction of advanced K-series DualJet, Dual-VVT BS6 petrol engine with idle start-stop function makes it more desirable, low on emissions and high on fuel efficiency.”

For safety, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire BS6 gets larger disc brakes in the front as well as rear which offers better braking performance and brake life. All variants are equipped with dual front airbags, pre-tensioner and force-limited seat belts, ISOFIX child-seat restraint system, and ABS with EBD. The ESP (electronic stability program) and Hill-hold function are standard in the AGS variants of the new Dzire. The ESP detects vehicle skid movements and counteracts them, while the Hill-hold function does not allow the vehicle to roll back on inclines in stop-start traffic.

The ex-showroom prices of the Dzire BS6 variants are as follows:

LXi – Rs 5.89 lakh

VXi – Rs 6.79 lakh

ZXi – Rs 7.48 lakh

ZXi+ – Rs 8.28 lakh

VXi AGS – Rs 7.31 lakh

ZXi AGS – Rs 8.00 lakh

ZXi+ AGS – Rs 8.80 lakh