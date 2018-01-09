Maruti Suzuki #ConceptFutureS Reveal at Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki are set to reveal a new compact SUV #ConceptFutureS at the Auto Expo this February.

The wraps will come off a new compact SUV concept from India’s leading carmaker as Maruti Suzuki are set to reveal an all-new model based on their new HEARTECT platform. With stylish flowing lines and cutting-edge lighting, the Concept Future S looks set to set web trends on fire as it will mark the arrival of another potential all-road-ready creation that won’t be too heavy on the pocket.

We expect to see a sub-four-metre car with a futuristic design language and bold detailing. Though the styling from the teaser appears to be a two-door, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a set of rear doors cleverly integrated in the production model. From what we’ve already seen, Maruti have worked wonders with the space available within four metres and have packed in generous passenger room as well as features and creature comforts on more than one occasion. The concept promises an aggressive stance, high ground clearance, and a commanding driving position. Expect a familiar set of petrol and diesel drivelines, with the possibility of an electric variant also very high.

CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The increasing preference for UVs and their bold architecture inspired our design team to study a new character for compact cars. ConceptFutureS could mark a distinctive shift in how compact cars are shaped and designed in India in the future.”

Watch for more following the global début of the Concept Future S at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Story: Jim Gorde