Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched



Maruti Suzuki have launched a new version of the Ciaz sedan, which gets sportier additions to the bodywork.

The popular Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will now be available in a sleeker and sportier ‘S’ version. The Ciaz S sees the addition of a body kit which includes a front lip-spoiler, side-skirts, rear skirt, and a boot-lid spoiler. The car also comes with black leather seats with grey chrome finishing. The Ciaz S will be available with both petrol and diesel options and have all the features of the Ciaz Alpha variant. The price for the new Ciaz S is Rs 9.39 lakh for the petrol and Rs 11.55 lakh for the diesel Smart Hybrid, both price are ex-showroom.

Presenting the Ciaz S to Maruti Suzuki’s valued customers, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, R S Kalsi said, “Ciaz has established itself as one of the most progressive brands of Maruti Suzuki and has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz cumulative since its launch in October 2014. Introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life.”

Story: Sahej Patheja