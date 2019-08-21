Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol Automatic Long Term Review – Welcome

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol automatic is the latest entrant in the Car India long term fleet, and we’re glad to have the convenient AT version at our disposal.



A big welcome to the big Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol automatic as it joins the Car India garage. It’s one of the longest cars in its segment, but the big reason to be happy is that we’ve got the automatic version. With heavy rain, pothole-ridden roads, traffic snarls, and road rage in general on the rise, I don’t desire any of it. So, now I sit in the comfort of my new long-term car without the hassle of constant gear-shifts and half-clutch driving. Just tap on the accelerator and the four-speed auto does all the scuffling and jostling. The light steering and the very useful engine start-stop system make the Ciaz a very convenient and frugal car to drive. Backed by a strong mid-range, the K15 petrol engine is apt for the daily commute to and from the office.

This the new 1.5-litre petrol engine which replaces the older 1.4-litre unit and is more powerful. The gasoline engine comes with a four-speed automatic which does a fine job of transporting you around leisurely around town. There are a couple of pre-set gear ratios, including a “Low” and “2” which come handy while driving on uphill driving or on loose surface. Thankfully, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT also gets “hill-hold” system that prevents the car from rolling back on inclines. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT Review)

Hopefully, with the rain receding, I should be able to take the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol automatic for a longer drive. More observations in my next report.