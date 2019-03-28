Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Gets A New 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Option

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan will now have two diesel engine option, the existing 1.3-litre DDiS, and a new bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre DDiS. The new engine will be a high-end option with a starting price of Rs 9.97 lakh and offer best-in-class fuel efficiency of 26.82 km/l.

The new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel unit has been developed by Maruti Suzuki, where the 225 reveals the oil-burners maximum torque output. The new diesel engine on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz boasts a number of enhancements that we shall list here.

Engine performance:

The new engine makes 95 PS at 4,000 rpm, however, it is the torque figures that are important here which are 225 Nm kicking in at 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. This low-end grunt is derived from a turbocharger and helps immensely when city commuting. This is a 5 PS and 25 Nm increase from the current 1.3-litre diesel engine from the current line-up.

Drive quality:

The car also has optimized compression ratios, which combined with the use of a Dual Mass Flywheel (DMF), results in the reduction of engine fluctuations and offers a much smoother performance.

Fuel efficiency:

The company claims that the new engine will have the class-leading fuel economy of 26.82 km/l, which is due to their light-weight aluminium cast cylinder head and block, and also engine calibration for said goal. The efficiency figure is about 1.27 km/l lower compared to the existing 1.3-litre DDiS, but yet the Ciaz still remains the segment leader.

New Six-speed Transmission:

A completely new six-speed transmission is mated to the DDiS 225 engine and is claimed to have a light feel. We cannot say much about that until we drive it. However, this engine continues to only come with a manual option just like the old 1.3-litre, and whether Maruti Suzuki introduces an automatic remains to be seen. The 1.3-litre diesel though is mated to a five-speed. Also, a small point to be noted for is that the reverse gear has now been shifted to sit by first gear, Maruti Suzuki says this is done for enhancing maneuverability of hand motions in tight parking spaces.

Pricing:

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5-litre diesel engine will be available in three variants – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha – priced at Rs 9.97 lakh, Rs 11.08 lakh, and Rs 11.37 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. Comparatively, the Alpha is a mere Rs 40,000 more than the 1.3-litre Alpha variant. The 1.3-litre diesel engine comes in two variants – Sigma and Alpha – the Sigma is priced at Rs 9.19 lakh and the 1.3-litre Alpha is Rs 10.97 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Speaking on the introduction of the new engine variant, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said, “Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all-new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is yet another testament of the same. This new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency. The new engine showcases our commitment to provide products that capture performance aspirations of our young customers. We are confident that introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars.”