Maruti Suzuki Celerio ‘Limited Edition’ Launched

Maruti Suzuki’s popular compact hatchback, the Celerio, is now available as a Limited Edition from Rs 4.87 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The car is based on the top-level trim and will be available with a manual transmission or automated manual (AMT).

Although it might seem like a matchbox car from afar, the Celerio has a certain appeal to it. The car owes its curvy design to the ‘CICO’ (Curve In Curve Out) styling. The exterior has received a generous dose of chrome-highlight treatment in addition to door visors. Other changes include sporty graphics and side mouldings.

As far as the interiors are concerned, ambient lighting makes an appearance in the Limited Edition. A new steering cover is now complemented by matching seat covers. The dashboard layout remains unchanged with the convenience of steering-mounted controls. Music needs are taken car of by an integrated audio system with Bluetooth connectivity. Another convenient feature would be the rear-parking sensors that weren’t available in the earlier variants.

Although none of the variants come equipped with ABS – even as an option – the top-end trims get dual airbags.

One of the main highlights of the car, although not new, is the AGS (Auto Gear Shift) option that is offered as part of Maruti Suzuki’s EZ Drive technology. For those who prefer to drive stick, the five-speed manual is always available. Under the bonnet, it continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K-Next engine with drive-by-wire technology. The electronically-controlled throttle body will return a smoother more efficient drive over the outdated cable-operated ones.

We had a Celerio in our long-term fleet for almost a year and we found that it could comfortably seat a small family and luggage, making it extremely practical as an everyday car. We hope that the next update comes with ABS on the features list, at least as an option.

Story: Joshua Varghese