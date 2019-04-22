Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid Variant About To Be Introduced

Maruti Suzuki are about to launch a new variant in their Baleno range which features next-gen smart hybrid technology. The Indo-Japanese car manufacturer says that the new engine will reduce emissions and have customers making fewer trips to fuel stations.

The new engine is a 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT BS-VI unit that produces 90 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm. This new Smart Hybrid technology variant comes with a lithium-ion battery which is used for assisting acceleration and performance, without the compromise of reduced fuel efficiency. The variant will also see the inclusion of Start/Stop function when idle, which has already been seen in a few recent launches. In addition, the batteries charge when the vehicle decelerates, which only adds to the efficiency of the vehicle.

This BS VI engine has seen a reduction of nearly 25 per cent of its Nitrogen Oxide emissions and limiting of non-Methane Hydrocarbons emissions too. This has been achieved by upgrading both engine hardware, software, and the exhaust system.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment-friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid is available in only two variants of the Baleno range, Delta and Zeta. Pricing for the Smart Hybrid Delta is Rs 7.25 lakh, and Rs 7.86 lakh for the Zeta (both are ex-showroom prices). Maruti Suzuki claims that this is the first smart hybrid hatchback on sale in its class the country and we can expect to see the company offer more BS VI options across their range in the near future.