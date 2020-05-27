Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bows Out Of Japan

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno or just Suzuki Baleno in Japan will seize it’s unsuccessful run in the land of the rising sun next month. The parent company, Suzuki’s, homeland have decided it is time to bid farewell to the hatchback that is produced in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the only model that Suzuki imports to Japan from India, and initially had high hopes for the car that is a best seller on the Indian market. However, the model imported to Japan indeed had a number of features absent from the current Indian model. Examples of this can be seen directly with the design, as the Indian Baleno sports the new facelift, something that is absent on the Japanese variant. In addition, there is no mild-hybrid SHVS tech available, and only a CVT variant is available for purchase.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno runs a K12C 1.2 -litre Dualjet engine that produces 91 hp and 118 Nm of torque. The engine and performance of the car are more than apt for conditions in India and the car is quite comfortable too, with all the bells and whistles seen in the segment. Couple that with Maruti’s incredible service network there isn’t any surprise as to why the Baleno is a success story here. Unfortunately for the company, in Japan, the car is priced higher than its Indian variant, due to additions like the heated front seats, radar brake support, electronic stability program, and more.

Considering the blow all industries are dealing with during the pandemic it seemed like the Baleno would understandably pulling the short straw in Japan.