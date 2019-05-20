Toyota Glanza Hatchback Price To Be Announced on 6 June

Looks like the first fruit from the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership will be hitting our roads soon in the form of the Toyota Glanza.

The Japanese brand has released a YouTube promotional video before they announce the price of the new Toyota Glanza on 6 June. Recently the production version of the new Toyota hatchback was spied in India without disguise revealing for the first time what it really looks like.

As we had reported earlier, this new premium hatchback will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and will share its structure, underpinnings, and dimensions with its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. Said video also shows the rear of the car and it does indeed look similar to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, we can surely expect some changes in the overall visual appeal containing elements more in line with Toyota’s specific design language. The Glanza is most likely to come with two engine options, namely the 1.2-litre, dual jet petrol with Smart Hybrid technology or the 1.3-litre diesel engine.

Considering that Toyota offer more premium and consequently, more expensive cars, it would be no surprise if this new Glanza to be priced a notch higher than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In addition to the Baleno, the premium hatch from Toyota will also have to fight it out with the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo on Indian shores. We expect Toyota to start releasing more and more information and details regarding the Glanza in the near future, so make sure that you watch this space for all the latest updates.

The Glanza is only the first salvo of the new Toyota offensive based on its recent agreement with Maruti Suzuki, and we expect to see a rebadged and slightly tweaked versions of the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga launched under the Toyota Kirloskar Motor umbrella in the near future as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese