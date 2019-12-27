Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 VXi+ Launched

Maruti Suzuki have introduced a new top-end version of the Alto 800 entry-level hatchback, the VXi+, at Rs 3.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Alto 800 VXi+ retains its styling from the VXi, but benefits from the addition of the SmartPlay Studio with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside. This is in addition to power steering, front power windows, remote keyless entry, a remote fuel filler-cap opener and hatch lock release, a pair of front sun visors, two front speakers with SB, Aux-in Radio audio, Bluetooth connectivity among others.

The Alto 800 continues with the 796-cc, three-cylinder petrol engine making 48 hp and 69 Nm. IT is paired to a five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. It runs 145/80 tyres on 12-inch wheels with full wheel covers.