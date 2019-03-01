MAHLE India Inaugurate Third Global IT Centre

Stuttgart-based automotive supplier, MAHLE, have opened a new Global Engineering, IT and Sales Shared Services Centre in Pune. This is also their third global IT centre, and their only one in Asia.

The 55,000-square foot complex is currently the base of operations for over 450 engineers and technicians. Furthermore, MAHLE India also announced that they intend to double their workforce over the next three to five years. In addition to contributing to the company’s global presence, this team will also support both internal combustion and electric powertrain verticals.

Commenting on the inauguration, Arnd Franz, Member of the Management Board, Corporate Executive Vice President, OE- Automotive Sales and Application Engineering said, “India is at the epicentre of MAHLE’s dual strategy; as part of the global green initiative there is a-risingtrend towards development of hybridisation and electrification although IC engines are here to stay, especially in a market like India. Given this market scenario, MAHLE has developed a dual strategy by which it will continue to remain and provide optimal solutions for IC engines while simultaneously developing solutions for electric mobility. MAHLE has defined its mission to offer innovative mobility solutions that stand for clean air, fuel efficiency, and driving pleasure.”

Top executives from MAHLE also pointed out that India is all set to become the third-largest automotive market in the world by 2030. A commendable feat considering that we were not even in the top 10 a short while ago.

On the global scale, MAHLE claim that their products are fitted in at least every second vehicle worldwide. They also play crucial roles in the upper tiers of motor sport like Formula 1, MotoGP and NASCAR.

Story: Joshua Varghese