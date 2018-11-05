Mahindra’s Latest SUV Christened Alturas G4; Bookings Open



It’s official. The Mahindra Y400 premium SUV will be named ‘Alturas G4’ and will be retailed from a dedicated luxury section of the showroom.

The SUV was showcased earlier this year during the Auto Expo 2018 and is scheduled to be launched on 24 November. However, the company has started accepting pre-bookings of the SUV at its dealerships across India. The Alturas G4 will be the company’s flagship SUV, which is based on the second-generation Ssangyong Rexton and will be rebadged in India as a Mahindra. The company has announced that the new Mahindra SUV will compete with players that operate in the Rs-30-lakh-plus (ex-showroom) price range.

This premium offering from Mahindra will come with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which will produce 188 PS and 420 Nm and will be offered with a six-speed auto ‘box. For this price, we can expect it to offer features like leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, an all-wheel-drive system, hill-hold, and spacious three-row seating.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra and will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.