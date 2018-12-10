Mahindra’s Igatpuri Plant Is India’s first Carbon Neutral Facility

With Mother Earth finally beginning to receive her much-needed importance in the industrial world, auto-manufacturers, Mahindra have taken a big step in support of this. The Indian manufacturer’s plant in Igatpuri has become the first in the country to boast a carbon-neutral facility.

This falls in tow with Mahindra’s goal to be a total carbon-neutral company by the year 2040 and Igatpuri is just the start of this ‘righteous’ direction. Mahindra are also the first company in the world to commit to doubling their energy production by the year 2030. This was done when they signed on to The Climate Group’s EP100 program. The program basically promotes the use of energy-efficient lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and motor and heat recovery. Results have already begun to show, well ahead of schedule, too, 12 years ahead, according to the company.

Mahindra have also become the first company to announce an internal Carbon Price of US $10 (Rs 700 approx) per ton which was based on international benchmarks and assessments for achieving renewable energy. Furthermore, the company has over 10 years of experience trying to lower its carbon footprint, an example being its work with the international non-profit organisation, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). EDF is an organisation that works with major companies for corporate sustainability leadership. Mahindra have stated that they will continue working with the Environmental Defense Fund, which, in turn, helps them achieve their carbon neutral goal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kalra, CEO – Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers and Chief, Manufacturing Operations at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, said, “This is the first plant within the Mahindra Group to be certified as carbon-neutral. We have been able to achieve this through energy efficiency, a sharp focus on the use of renewable energy and the planting of trees to absorb residual carbon.”

Mahindra Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Anirban Ghosh, added, “Through the work we are doing on carbon neutrality we are not only responding on the climate change challenge but our work also results in improved efficiency, innovation and more importantly delivers on the business case for sustainability.”

Story: Zal Cursetji