Mahindra XUV300 Receives over 13,000 Bookings

The Mahindra XUV300, the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment, arrived exactly a month ago and, till date, has received over 13,000 bookings.

The Mahindra XUV300 is the second compact SUV to come from the stable of Mahindra after the TUV300, the sub-four-metre SUV features a monocoque construction and comes with two engine options: a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine developing 110 PS at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm, and a 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel sporting a four-cylinder unit with 117 PS at 3,750 rpm and 330 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm.

The Mahindra XUV300 also gets a host of first-in-segment features such as front parking sensors, all four disc brakes, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, heated mirrors, a smart steering system with driving modes, and a sun-roof, too.

All of these features make the XUV300 an intimidating package for rivals, available across eight variants, with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh for the base W4 petrol and go up to Rs 11.99 lakh for the top-end W8 (O) diesel.

Mahindra add that the XUV300 has entered the top three in the compact SUV segment, which accounts for 40 per cent of the SUV market share. You may read our first drive review here.