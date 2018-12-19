Mahindra XUV300 Announced



Mahindra have announced that their new offering which was previously codenamed the S201 will be called the XUV300.

The new Mahindra XUV300 shares its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli which was launched in the global market in 2015. It will be produced at the company’s Nashik plant. The Tivoli has received many awards with regards to its safety and ergonomics. The new Mahindra XUV300 carries forward the ‘Cheetah-inspired’ design from the larger XUV500. Mahindra have been drawing design inspirations from large predatory animals at the top of their food-chain, such as the Marazzo, which draws inspiration from a particular shark, and the XUV500, which is inspired by the fastest land-based animal, the Cheetah.

Mahindra claim that the new XUV300 will be a fun-to-drive vehicle. It will be offered with a choice petrol and diesel engine options and be available with only a six-speed manual gearbox. It promises best-in-class features and safety systems, including seven airbags. The Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in the first half of February 2019.

Speaking at the name reveal, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd said “The XUV300 is our latest offering in the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles, after the Marazzo and the Alturas G4. Our new breed of vehicles are products of engineering excellence, offer high refinement and are built on global platforms. XUV500 enjoys huge equity in consumers’ minds and now with the XUV300, the XUV brand will evolve into a family of vehicles that stands for sophistication with performance.”

Story: Sahej Patheja