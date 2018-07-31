Mahindra U321 To Be Called Marazzo



Mahindra will soon unveil their new MPV, the Marazzo, earlier known by its codename, U321. The car is being developed on an all-new platform.

The new Marazzo is the first car from the manufacturer to be developed at the Mahindra North American Technical Centre. The car is going to be available with seven- or eight-seat configurations and is powered by a new diesel motor as well. Mahindra claim the architecture for the new Marazzo is very unique, and have collaborated with all Mahindra studios to develop the car – the Mahindra Design Studio, Pininfarina, Mahindra Research Valley, and Mahindra North American Technical Centre. Pininfarina have closely overseen the design development of the new car, which boasts of extensive shark-inspired design elements. Mahindra promise a best-in-class ride for the new car, along with a more refined engine. The car has the largest footprint of any Mahindra vehicle at 47.5 sq feet. The name ‘Marazzo’ is derived from the shark world in the Basque language which is a sub-language in Spanish.



Speaking at the name reveal, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd said, “The shark-inspired Marazzo symbolizes the next-generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles. A collaborative effort of Pininfarina, Mahindra Design Studio, MNATC and MRV, Marazzo is born of a vision to design a global vehicle with quality and refinement keeping in mind the aspirations of our customers.”



Further details for the new Mahindra MPV will be made available as its launch date closes in. Follow here for more.

Story: Sahej Patheja