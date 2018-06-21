Mahindra TUV300 PLUS Launched

Mahindra & Mahindra have launched a sub 10 lakh rupee car called the TUV300 PLUS, which is a nine-seater people carrier from the SUV makers.

The TUV300 PLUS gets its power from a 2.2 litre mHAWK D120 engine that makes 120 PS and 280 Nm of torque, delivered by a six-speed manual transmission. The car does indeed have a large footprint, with dimensional measurements coming in at 4400 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and a height of 1812 mm. All this sits on large 215/70 R16 alloy wheels.

The SUV is a nice-seater with folding seats at the rear to create a larger storage area. The interiors are designed by the renowned Italian design house, Pininfarina, and with faux leather on the seats adding to the the TUV300 PLUS’s premium look. The vehicle also gets a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a host of add-ons, such as; GPS navigation, Bluesense App, ECO mode, Micro Hybrid Technology Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist, etc.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. We are now pleased to introduce the TUV300 PLUS for customers who are looking for a true-blue SUV with more space & more power. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles.”

The TUV300 PLUS shares the same chassis as the Mahindra Scorpio. Safety wise, it comes equipped with dual-airbags, ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and the automatic flashing of hazard lights when the driver panic brakes.

As stated before, the car falls within the Sub-10 lakh rupee range at Rs. 9.47 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Low down payments and EMIs starting at Rs. 11,999 is likely to entice buyers looking for a budget vehicle with plenty of passenger space. With that in mind, the TUV300 PLUS does have the potential to become a popular choice of car among joint families or fleet owners, at least on paper. Watch out for our review for definitive judgement on that front.

Story: Zal Cursetji