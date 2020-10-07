Mahindra Thar Receives 9,000 Bookings

Just four days after its launch, the Mahindra Thar has received 9,000 bookings. Deliveries will commence on 1 November.

The new Mahindra Thar was launched on 1 October, at prices starting from Rs 9.8 lakh for the entry AX Std variant and going up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the top-of-the-line LX variant (both prices are ex-showroom). Prior to the launch, Mahindra & Mahindra hosted an online auction for the first Thar, the proceeds of which went towards the COVID relief fund of a charitable organization. Aakash Minda from Delhi won the auction for Rs 1.11 crore.

Just four days after the launch, Mahindra have received more than 9,000 bookings for the all-new Thar, quite remarkable when you consider that the Thar has been launched only across 18 cities in India so far. The manufacturer claims that they are now seeing an increase in the number of urban users who are booking the car as compared to the traditional enthusiasts of the Mahindra Thar.

The new Mahindra Thar features a redefined cabin that come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system and other creature comforts that make it a worthy option of being a daily road car. Its equipment list includes off-roading tech, convertible soft top/hardtop and Electronic Stability Program (ESP). The Thar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine produces 152 hp and up to 320 Nm of torque while the mHawk CRDe 2.2-litre turbo-diesel develops 132 hp and 300 Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic (specific to variants).

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavor is to ensure that test-drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar.”

Story: Yash Ojha