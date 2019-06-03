Mahindra reveals BS VI-Compliant Engines

In a press briefing today, Mahindra revealed their new BS VI-compliant engines, well before the implementation of BS-VI norms in India from 1st April 2020.

While addressing the media, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, talked about the company’s resolve to develop cleaner and connected car technologies on Indian soil.

BS VI-compliant TGDI engine

BS VI-compliant MPFI engine

BS VI-compliant gasoline engine

Mahindra and Mahindra have put forth significant efforts in the development of a range of BS VI-compliant engines, marking India’s shift from BS-IV to BS-VI engines, skipping BS-V completely. In the pursuit of this challenge, the engineers at Mahindra had not only met the deadline way before time, but they also bagged 30 plus technology patents under their belt. While fulfilling this endeavour, Mahindra took the “Make In India” approach quite seriously and now boasts of having up to 95% of BSVI engine development in-house.



Among the engines that were showcased in the event, one was a 1.2-litre Turbocharged MPFI (Multi Point Fuel Injection) engine, and the other was a 1.2-litre TGDI (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection) engine. Mahindra claim that the MPFI engine is capable of producing 110 PS at 5,000 rpm with a max torque of 190 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. Whereas the other TGDI engine will produce 130 PS at 5,000 rpm and a torque of 230 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm.

According to reports, the gasoline and petrol powered BSVI engines might be launched even before BSVI fuel reaches the Indian market. Although the diesel engines will be introduced once the BSVI diesel comes to the Indian market. The only diesel engine that won’t make it to the BSVI line-up is the 1.2-litre oil-burner seen in the TUV300.

This new line-up of engines will also power Ford’s upcoming SUVs – so expect to see future offerings from the American brand features the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from Mahindra, which will be in accordance with the MoU’s signed by these two companies.

This means that the company now has eight diesel and eight petrol engine offerings in India and which were showcased at the event, all of which are BSVI ready. Furthermore, Mahindra will also introduce a new gasoline engine in the near future.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee