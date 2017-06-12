Mahindra Racing Do India Proud in Formula E

A podium finish and a victory add to Mahindra Racing’s success in the Formula E championship. The team have done the country proud by securing the first-ever win by an Indian team in the competition. Felix Rosenqvist now occupies third position in the drivers’ championship followed by Nick Heidfeld in fifth. Mahindra Racing are currently third in the championship, just 22 points behind ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.

Almost 24 hours after he brought home Mahindra Racing’s first-ever win, Rosenqvist took up the pole position for the second race, at the Tempelhof Airport circuit. He continued to perform brilliantly and led the race from start to finish. Unfortunately, he was denied the win due to a ten-second penalty; courtesy of an unsafe release from the pit lane. While he had to settle for second place, his teammate, Heidfeld had a sensor malfunction and started at the back of the grid in the 20th place. That did not stop the ace German driver as he fought his way through the pack and finished in 10th place.

Story: Joshua Varghese