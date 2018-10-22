Mahindra Marazzo Scores Over 10,000 Bookings in a Month

Mahindra recently launched their latest MPV, Marazzo, in a gala event with a holographic shark and all. The company has engineered this car with joint efforts from their partners and global wings.

The car has been well received and this is something that is apparent with the number of bookings since its launch on the 3rd of September. So far the Mahindra Marazzo has received over 10,000 bookings, which is a very positive sign for Mahindra.

Read about the launch here: Mahindra Marazzo Launched Today

The Marazzo is a spacious MPV that can carry up to eight persons. There are plenty of segment-first features such as the unique air-conditioning system termed Surround Cool Technology, having the vents overhead, which is similar to what you find on an aircraft.

Design of the vehicle was done by Mahindra Design Studio and recently acquired company, Italian design house Pininfarina. Engineering was a collaboration between Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. The car is powered by a 1,497-cc four-cylinder diesel that makes 123 PS and a healthy 300 Nm of torque.

You can read our review of the Mahindra Marazzo by clicking on the following link: Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We thank our customers for the tremendous response and are delighted with the number of bookings received for the Marazzo within just one month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such a short time. Marazzo has been highly appreciated by the auto community and buyers alike for its excellent value proposition.”

Story: Zal Cursetji