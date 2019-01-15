Mahindra Marazzo Eight-Seater M8 Variant Introduced

Mahindra have finally introduced the top-spec M8 eight-seater variant of their shark-inspired Marazzo MPV.

The Mahindra Marazzo, like other vehicles in the companys stable, draws inspiration from the animal kingdom. The XUV500 and XUV300 are inspired by the cheetah, while the Marazzo from the large predator of the ocean kingdom, the shark. Before today the Mahindra Marazzo M8 variant was available with a seven-seat configuration, the addition of the eight-seat variant will broaden the appeal for the car.

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 variant comes with many standard features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Capsense and Haptics technology, Android Auto, and CarPlay. The Marazzo also comes with a reverse camera system complete with guidelines, a 17-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights (DRL), faux leather seats, and window-mounted sunshades for the second-row seats. The new Mahindra Marazzo M8 eight-seat variant will be priced at Rs 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 8,000 over the M8 seven-seat configuration.

Story: Sahej Patheja