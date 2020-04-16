Mahindra Logistics Alyte Emergency Cab Services Expand

Mahindra Logistics Alyte are working in collaboration with the law enforcement in various cities to extend emergency cab services to those in need.

While the coronavirus lockdown mandates that we stay at home, there will always be instances where people need to be transported to cater to an emergency. Taking into account this requirement to specifically help those in need, Mahindra Logistics Alyte are working closely with the law enforcement in various cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Pune and Mumbai. The company will now provide free cab rides for those who need it the most including pregnant women, senior citizens and the differently-abled if they are unable to secure the necessary transport during the lockdown.

To avail this service, please call the Alyte helpline or the local police. Do remember that this is an emergency service only and they may not be able to provide services in all parts of the city. Furthermore, Mahindra Logistics Alyte will also provide free rides to healthcare personnel and those who are part of the essential services workforce. The company is working on expanding its services to other cities as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese