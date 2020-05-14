Mahindra Launch ‘Safe, Contactless & Digitized’ Service Experience

To cope with the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Mahindra have initiated a service experience with social-distancing techniques to benefit both employees and customers.

In many parts of India, Mahindra have re-opened dealerships and workshops with permissions and guidelines from the government. This has happened since the restrictions of the lockdown have eased down in many areas. They have resumed operations under strict safety procedures and have now announced a new service experience for customers that they call the ‘Contactless Service Experience’.

With this initiative, Mahindra say that they are working to assure complete safety to their customers whether they get their vehicles serviced from the comfort of their own homes or choose to visit a Mahindra workshop. Apart from this, they are also digitizing the vehicle purchase and ownership experience for customers. This is the list of the guidelines that the ‘Contactless Service Experience’ initiative will follow.

Customers can avoid coming in contact with any paper documents, cash or the payment machine while getting their vehicle serviced. All repair information and records will now be made available through the company’s ‘With You Hamesha’ mobile application or on WhatsApp. This will give owners a chance to view their repair orders and approve necessary changes or costs online. They can also book a service appointment for a chosen slot, request a pick up and drop off, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty and much more

Mahindra have also launched live video streaming of the repairs taking place straight from the service bay, called CustomerLIVE. A service advisor or mechanic will go live with a customer via video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination in the workshop. Mahindra customers can also easily receive their service-related documents and updates on WhatsApp.

Currently, Mahindra have opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company’s overall network. To keep their employees safe, Mahindra are following all the guidelines for safety and hygiene at showrooms and service centres.

Some of their guidelines include the screening of staff for high temperature before entering, alternate parking spots being used to ensure social distancing, ensuring all safety precautions such as the use of masks, gloves, frequent hand sanitization, every vehicle being sanitized before it is taken for repair work, and vehicles being repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing.