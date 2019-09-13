Mahindra Electric Use Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA for EV Development

Mahindra have upped their EV development game by opting to use the Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA applications. This tech is extremely useful for developing electric vehicles because it can run a variety of simulations before even reaching the prototype stage, significantly cutting down cost and product development time.

Dassault Systèmes claim that the SIMULIA family of applications are capable of performing structural, thermal, electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) simulations at the design stage. It includes crucial components like battery enclosures and battery management systems as well. Through its usage, Mahindra have been able to cut down design cycle time, comply with regulations, and even identify risks at early stages. It also translated to a reduction in the need for physical testing and prototypes.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said, “Electric vehicles are now mainstream, from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles, the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for a big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We at Mahindra Electric have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company.”

The SIMULIA applications are powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and could be pivotal in reducing the time required to develop an electric vehicle. Particularly useful considering how quickly we have to transition to electric.

Story: Joshua Varghese