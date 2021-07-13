Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched From Rs 8.48 lakh

Mahindra have launched the Bolero Neo with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs lakh. The target customers of the SUV are the “young” Indian crowd who love to live a life of adventure.

The Bolero Neo SUV is intended for people who like a mix of the classic, rough-and-tough characteristics of the Bolero but want an added urban touch and sophistication.

Powering the Bolero Neo is the BS6 “mHawk100” 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel engine. The engine delivers 100 hp at 3,750 rpm and a comparatively massive torque of 260 Nm starting way down at a range of 1,750- 2,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For customers concerned about the fuel efficiency of the vehicle, the company has provided an Eco mode.

The company says that the Bolero Neo is meant for terrains that are otherwise difficult to overcome. Helping the Bolero Neo out of ditches and ruts would be the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) which Mahindra call the Multi Terrain Technology (MTT). This piece of tech, seen before in the Mahindra Thar, is exclusively available in the N10(O) variant.

The 7-seater SUV will be available in 3 trims – N4, N8 and the N10. An additional N10 variant called the N10(O) is being offered with the differentiating feature being only the MTT. Customers can choose from 6 different colour options for the Bolero Neo.

To improve driving dynamics and stability, the height of the body has been reduced for the Bolero Neo. The elevation of the bonnet has also been designed keeping in mind visibility and the driver’s field of vision. The Bolero Neo features 15-inch wheels with 215/75 tyres. Braking is taken care of by discs at the front and drums at the rear. Safety features including ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and cornering braking control (CBC) have been incorporated into the Bolero Neo.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy