Mahindra Alturas G4 Officially Launched

Mahindra have launched the Alturas G4, their brand new flagship luxury SUV that will try and eat into the segment thus far dominated by the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Alturas G4 is available in two variants: 2WD and 4WD, priced at Rs 26.95 lakh and Rs 29.95 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Five colour options are available, namely: Napoli Black, Pearl White, Dsat Silver, Regal Blue, and Lakeside Brown. The cars will be available in separate high-end showrooms of Mahindra’s ‘World of SUVs’, which will also have exclusive ‘Relationship Managers’.

The Alturas G4 comes with a host of features that you may expect in a luxury car: premium leather upholstery, a large eight-inch infotainment system, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Assist System, Traction Control, nine airbags, and a lot more.

The launch also consisted of the ‘Purple Club+’ by Mahindra, which is a loyalty program – a redeemable point-based system.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The launch of the Alturas G4 is a significant moment in the automotive journey of Mahindra which will take the brand to the next level. With the Alturas G4, we have decided to adopt an endorsed brand strategy which will heighten brand desirability & aspiration. The product is the epitome of luxury in every sense. Therefore we believe the Alturas G4 aptly redefines royalty which is also it’s positioning.”

Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, mentioned, “The Alturas G4, with its excellent proposition of imposing design, exquisite interiors, state-of-the-art technology, exhilarating performance and unmatched safety, all at an attractive price point, is poised to redefine the high-end SUV segment. It is our most luxurious offering and comes with a host of technology & safety features such as the 3D Around View Camera system, Easy Access Mode, Ventilated Seats, many of which are not available in vehicles at a similar price range.”

Story: Zal Cursetji